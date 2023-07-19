HOUSTON (KIAH) – July 19 is National Hot Dog Day! Dog Haus Biergarten stopped by the Houston Happens studio to share their unique hot dogs on sweet Hawaiian rolls.

John Bird, Director of Operations for Dog Haus, shared how you can get a free hot dog. Text “FREE DOG” to 833-440-1110 and then let your hot dog artist press the redeem.

Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim and national attention for its signature all beef Haus Dogs and handcrafted proprietary Haus Sausages, as well as its 100% genetically tested, humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free Black Angus beef from Creekstone Farms.

All Dog Haus dogs, sausages and burgers are served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Restaurants are open for lunch and dinner daily and guests can choose from signature, one-of-a-kind Haus creations or customize their own from a wide array of unique toppings.