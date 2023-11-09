HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Veterans Day, many restaurants are offering free or discounted deals as a thank you those who have served our country. McDonalds is one of those places offering a free breakfast combo deal or regular combo meal.

All veterans and current military members need to do is show a valid military I.D. at any participating McDonalds restaurant on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

McDonalds lovers can enjoy any combo meal including Quarter Pounders with cheese or Filet-o-Fish with medium fries and a soft drink or breakfast item like the Egg McMuffin with hash browns and a small McCafe.