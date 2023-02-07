HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re counting down to the big game, you aren’t the only one. It’s time to also decide on what to serve at your football party. The choices are endless for appetizers and entrees, but what is the most popular food for the big game day in your state?

A new survey of Google search data tells us the Top Super Bowl Foods for 2023 by State. Did your favorite snack or party dish make the cut?

The countdown to the big game means making choices like dip or queso? Hummus? Meatballs or crab balls? Or how about making the choice between sweet potato fries or tater tots? Indulgent appetizers are major when it comes to big game crowd pleasers, so check it out!

If you’re not from Texas, you may want to introduce something new to your new Texas friends that might be a favorite in Oregon. Chances are, we’re already into it! What’s your favorite big game food? Turns out, it could depend on where you live.

TOP big game food across the country

Across the country, meatballs are the #1 food folks prefer to serve for big game party in 2023. Guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots, and chili are among the top 5 this year. Outside that, 70% of Americans don’t bother with entrees and just serve appetizers on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chicken wings ranked sixth among top big game foods nationwide with 2 in 5 Americans planning to eat wings Sunday.