HOUSTON (KIAH) Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Houston from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

d’Alba Midtown-Montrose

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 3304 Milam St Houston, TX 77006

– Read more on Yelp

Jun

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 420 E 20th St Ste A Houston, TX 77008

– Read more on Yelp

Graffiti Raw

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 1001 California St Houston, TX 77006

– Read more on Yelp

The Gypsy Poet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Categories: Beer Bar

– Address: 1050 Studewood St Houston, TX 77007

– Read more on Yelp

Tulum HTX

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 903 Hutchins St Houston, TX 77003

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Houston

Money Cat

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars

– Address: 2925 Richmond Ave Ste 140 Houston, TX 77098

– Read more on Yelp

Reel Seafood & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Cajun/Creole

– Address: 2030 E T C Jester Blvd Houston, TX 77008

– Read more on Yelp

Louie’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 3401 Harrisburg Blvd St G Houston, TX 77003

– Read more on Yelp

Little Hen – Houston

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers

– Address: 4444 Westheimer Ct Ste H110 Houston, TX 77027

– Read more on Yelp

Miyabi Sushi & Ramen

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Ramen

– Address: 920 Studemont St Ste 300 Houston, TX 77007

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Houston

Gatsby’s Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 2929 Navigation Blvd Ste 200 Houston, TX 77003

– Read more on Yelp

Leighton’s House of Lamb + Ramen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos

– Address: 4405 Emancipation Ave Houston, TX 77004

– Read more on Yelp

Handies Douzo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars

– Address: 4005 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006

– Read more on Yelp

Sushi By Hidden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars

– Address: 5216 Morningside Dr Houston, TX 77005

– Read more on Yelp

Navy Blue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood

– Address: 2445 Times Blvd Houston, TX 77005

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Where people in Houston are moving to most

The Rice Box

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Noodles

– Address: 5504 Morningside Dr Houston, TX 77005

– Read more on Yelp

Mama Mia Fusion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Categories: Sandwiches

– Address: 4007 Bellaire Blvd Ste F Houston, TX 77025

– Read more on Yelp

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken – Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Shop

– Address: 8110 Kirby Dr Houston, TX 77054

– Read more on Yelp

Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 3800 Sw Fwy Ste 124 Houston, TX 77006

– Read more on Yelp

Ola Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Categories: Coffee & Tea

– Address: 3010 Milam St Houston, TX 77006

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Houston

The Baker’s Son by Valerio’s

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies

– Address: 8205 Main St Houston, TX 77025

– Read more on Yelp

LuLoo’s Day & Night

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Desserts

– Address: 1223 W 34th St Ste C-600 Houston, TX 77018

– Read more on Yelp

Adair Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 5176 Buffalo Speedway Houston, TX 77005

– Read more on Yelp

Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar and Grill

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 903 Durham Dr Houston, TX 77007

– Read more on Yelp

The Honey Hole

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Categories: Sandwiches

– Address: 2327 Post Oak Blvd Houston, TX 77056

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Houston