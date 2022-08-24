DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas’ home of the Dallas Cowboys will be playing host to a food festival that says it’s going to be smoking over 30,000 pounds of meat, count us all the way in!

AT&T Stadium will be the home of Q BBQ Fest in early November this fall. “The Q BBQ Fest is coming to Texas! Join us at the Miller Lite®House at AT&T Stadium on November 4-6, 2022. Don’t miss this chance to grab an ice-cold brew and sample pure smoked bliss from award-winning pitmasters from across the country.”

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 26th with entry prices at $15 with free parking. BBQ, drinks, and more will be available to purchase on-site. Doesn’t peak your interest? Check this out, you can purchase an all you can eat and drink Q Pit Pass!

The fest says, “Your Q Pit Pass gets you in any of our four exclusive Q Pit Lounges along Pit Row where you’ll enjoy 2.5 hours of:

All you can eat BBQ

Free signature cocktails, beer and soft drinks

No waiting”

The festival will also include live music and much more.