HOUSTON (CW39) Taco Bell is not authentic “Mexican” food, so they are now testing a new breakfast item called a Grilled Cheese Biscuit that basically looks like a McDonald’s Sausage Biscuit with cheese on top.

There are two versions: A plain buttermilk biscuit with cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese melted over top of it, and one that’s cut in half with a sausage patty in the middle.

They’re testing it at a few locations in Knoxville, Tennessee. It’s not clear if and when they plan to release it nationwide.

(Here’s a photo.)