DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas.

When you’ve claimed to be the best of something, you need to really be able to back that up day in and day out because you never know what foodie is going to be walking in the door looking for the best you’re claimed to offer.

Texas is a state filled with pride in history, sports, and of course, food. Meat is one of those food items that’s a specialty in the Lone Star State, whether it’s put into BBQ, tacos, or burgers, it’s special. We checked out a report that claims these nine restaurants make the best burgers in Texas.

Not only did one of the restaurants get listed on Trips To Discover’s list of the best burgers in Texas but Reader’s Digest also claimed that the restaurant is in fact the best burger throughout the state of Texas.

RD said, “When in the land of barbecue, head out of Houston and toward Kemah, where you’ll find a barbecue joint that offers—you guessed it—burgers and more. This ’70s-inspired spot has been serving perfectly charred burgers for more than 30 years, and you can’t go wrong with a Tookie’s classic cheeseburger. You’ll get your choice of cheese along with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Or indulge in the Squealer, which features bacon ground into the beef patty, mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.”

Here’s Trips to Discover’s best burgers in Texas:

Tookie’s Burgers – Kemah

Rodeo Goat – Fort Worth

Coyote Bluff Cafe – Amarillo

Perini Ranch Steakhouse – Buffalo Gap

Hubcap Grill – Multiple locations throughout Texas

Counter Cafe – Austin

Chris Madrid’s – San Antonio

Hopdoddy Burger Bar – Multiple locations throughout Texas