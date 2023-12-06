HOUSTON (KIAH) — This weekend, there’s no excuse to not get your veggies in because Houston’s “Salad and Go” invites the community to get a FREE salad and drink!

Friday, Dec. 8, anyone who visits one of their 12 area drive-thru’s can swap any meal receipt for a FREE fresh salad and drink.

The company’s mission is to offer a healthy alternative to traditional fast food. So they’re asking that you bring a receipt from any meal bought elsewhere to participate.

For more information about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com. For a complete list of locations, visit: https://www.saladandgo.com/locations/