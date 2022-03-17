HOUSTON (KIAH) Folks enjoy drinking green beer on St. Patrick’s Day but what about food? Is there something you like to eat or drink to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Perhaps something a little more traditional than a Shamrock Shake?

There’s a new rundown of each state’s favorite traditional Irish delicacy, including stuff like: Soda bread and colcannon, which is a side dish of mashed potatoes mixed with cabbage or kale. Irish Stew is a casserole traditionally cooked with root veggies and lamb, mutton, or beef.

How about Irish coffee? Guinness Pie brings together the Irish staples of beef and Guinness beer. Corned beef hash is another Irish dish favorite. Coddle is a leftovers dish that often features sausage, back bacon, chunky potatoes, onion, and herbs.

Most of these items were #1 in four to six states, so everything was fairly evenly spread out. Soda bread was the most popular in the Northeast and apple cake is big in the South, along with shepherd’s pie, the Texas favorite.