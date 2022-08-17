DALLAS (KDAF) — I know it, you know it, everybody knows it, the fall season in the United States of America is upon us and retailers have already started to push their favorite time of the year, pumpkin-flavored food/drinks.

Bid-On-Equipment conducted a study to see which states are the most obsessed with the most popular pumpkin drink known to mankind, the pumpkin spice latte. “When you think about fall, you probably think of cool evenings, brown leaves on the ground, wearing cardigans and boots, and last but not least… the iconic (and divisive) pumpkin spice latte.”

Believe it or not, the Lone Star State heavily favors the ever-so-popular PSL; so much so, that it’s been ranked in the top 10 US states most obsessed with this fall drink:

Washington California Colorado Oregon Illinois Texas Virginia Arizona Hawaii New York

In Texas, it’s the city of Austin carrying the PSL-loving weight as it was ranked 10th out of the top 12 most PSL-obsessed cities in the US. Check out the study for the full findings and more!