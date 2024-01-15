SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Stuck in the house because of the winter storm and aren’t sure how to keep the kids entertained? KTAL has got your back with this easy yet impressive art project your family can eat for breakfast.

Kids can use their creativity to help you make this “Sunny-side-up” egg recipe, and part of the fun is rooting through the refrigerator and kitchen cabinets to see what will work for the “soil” and the “flowers.”

A simple egg breakfast becomes art when it’s garnished with tomatoes and herbs that make the dish look more like art than breakfast. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp.)

To make this breakfast artwork, we recommend cherry tomatoes, eggs, salt and pepper, and either parsley or cilantro. But you can also use celery for the flower stems, and slices of orange can be substituted for cherry tomatoes.

This breakfast is a great learning opportunity, too. You’ll be reminding your kids that seasons change even if you don’t say a word about the seasons. Or you can teach your kids about the old saying “this, too, shall pass” and what that means to seasons, storms, and even difficult times in life.

Kids are never too young to learn lessons on resiliency. And for that matter, neither are adults.

Directions:

Place a cast-iron skillet on a stovetop burner and turn the heat to medium. While the skillet is warming, crack three eggs and separate egg whites from the yolks. Set the egg whites aside and use your yolks for another recipe. While the eggwhite remains somewhat pliable, help kids add cherry tomatoes around the yolks to form the “flowers.” Crack two eggs and place them near one another near the rim of a skillet, paying close attention to artistry. Cover the bottom of the skillet with egg whites. Add “petals” of your choice around the yolks. Do the kids want to use grapes instead of cherry tomatoes? Let them. This snow-day recipe is about form as much, if not more, than function. Have kids sprinkle the lower 1/4 of the egg art in the skillet with pepper and/or other spices that can make the “soil.” While the whites begin to cook, talk with the kids about the colors of spices and try to, as a group, remember what the earth looks like during springtime and summer. How can you recreate that using your spice rack? It’s easier than you think. Rosemary makes beautiful green grass. So does dried sage, parsley, thyme, and oregano. Once egg whites and yellows of eggs have hardened use a spatula to transplant the “flowers” from the skillet to a plate. Arrange cilantro, parsley, or any other type of edible greens that will complete your artistic vision. A celery stalk will do in a pinch, as will lettuce if you can find nothing else that’s green. Just use your kitchen scissors to cut out flower stems and leaves–just like you would if the lettuce was a piece of construction paper. And if you don’t have any of those ingredients, you can open a can of green beans or a can of green peas and piece together a lovely stem. Sprinkle the “artwork” with salt, then serve with ketchup if you’re deeply southern or tobacco if you think such a thing belongs on eggs. Salsa, cheese, and sour cream will add a spicy kick for the people in your family who love heat.