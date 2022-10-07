DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind.

We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.

Gayot released a report of the top burger restaurants across the U.S. and while 11 spots made the list, two of them are in Texas. These two restaurants are actually under the same name but have two locations that cracked the top five.

Gayot says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a makeover thanks to chefs cooking up ways to improve upon this American classic. Do you prefer luxe toppings such as foie gras and truffle aïoli? Or, are you a fan of a traditional burger with ketchup and mustard?”

The city of Houston’s Becks Prime on Kirby Drive and Augusta Drive is ranked at No. 2 & 3 respectively. “Becks Prime, launched in 1985, attracts Houston and Dallas burger enthusiasts and families for its fresh, fast food. Certified Angus Beef is ground daily and grilled over mesquite coals to a pink juiciness,” the report said.