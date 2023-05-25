HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s summer time and if you have a diet in mind, you can now add the healthiest cheeseburger in the country to your menu.

Gambling.com investigated the options among fast food chains for not only the best, but healthiest cheeseburger that is best for your heart and body. They measured sugar, fat, salt and calorie content (per ounce). Also, which cheeseburgers have the least nutritional value.

Turns out, Whataburger has the U.S.’s healthiest cheeseburger around. A Whataburger with cheese hast eh lowest fat and calorie content (per ounce) with any topic. It has the second lowest fat and calorie contents (per ounce) in the entire study – which contributes to the sandwich earning a final score of 8.4 out of 10. It also performs well in the salt and sugar categories, putting this chain that’s operated in the US for over 70 years at the top of the list.

The Cheeseburger from California franchise In-N-Out Burger was in second place. They had a Healthy Rating of 8.2. The five-state chain has the lowest calorie content per ounce in the study, They also have the third lowest amounts of fat and sodium.

Coming in third, the Checker’s/Rally’s cheeseburger. The drive-in burger has a rating of 6.3. In #4 spot is Culvers, locally, a suburban cheeseburger, whose variation got an average score of 5.7 out of 10.

Rounding out final numbers, Mexican style Del Taco and their Del Cheeseburger is in #5 (5.5). made the #6 (5.2) spot. McDonald’s and Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s burgers are tied at #7.

At the bottom of the healthy cheeseburger chain is Burger King at #15. BK also got a healthy rating of 2.0 out of 10. Burger King is also the study’s worst sugar content per ounce.

When it comes to overall health, there are admittedly much more body-friendly foods than cheeseburgers. But with an ethos of “everything in moderation”, burger lovers of the US can now see which cheeseburger is friendliest to their physique when they fancy the occasional treat.