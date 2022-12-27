HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Food Blogger has announced the best desserts in Houston. He reviews food year round and posts videos on his Twitter feed.
He has been covering more top food in the city for 2022. Here’s a look at his list of top desserts the city has to offer, and in no particular order.
- The Milk Mustache – “If you want some thick a__ cookies”
- The Puddery Vanilla and banana pudding
- Insomnia Cookies – Definitely missing out
- Chez Biegnets – “Definitely need to check out this place”
- Fork It – Dessert waffle
- Honeychild’s Sweet Cream
- Tiny’s Milk and Cookies – “Some of the best cookies in the city”
- Sweet N Boozy Ice Cream – If you like alcohol ice cream, definitely need to check them out
- That Funnel Cake Place
- Masterpiece Desserts – “Go for the cheesecake”