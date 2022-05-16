"There's food at home" may not be as impactful as it once was

HOUSTON (KIAH) Data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows that cost of eating anywhere in Houston has risen 8.7 percent from April 2021 to April 2022. This is the largest increase since 1981. Prices for food at home increased 9.8 percent since a year ago, mainly due to an increase in prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs. Prices for food away from home increased 7.5 percent over the same period.

Food prices rose 2.8 percent for the two months ending in April, the largest bi-monthly rise in the index since February 1990. Prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) rose 2.1 percent for the same period. Dairy products experienced a significant price increase in grocery stores. The dairy products index is 247.7, up 19.8 percent from a year ago.