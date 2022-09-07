The Canadian favorite opens at 5 a.m. Friday, first 50 customers get free coffee for a year

HOUSTON (CW39) — Tim Hortons, the coffee and bakery shop popular in Canada and the northern U.S., will make its first venture into Texas when it opens its first store in the Houston suburb of Katy this month.

The first Tim Hortons restaurant in the Lone Star State will open on Friday, Sept. 9, at 21811 Clay Rd., just off the Grand Parkway Toll Road.

Starting at 5 a.m., the restaurant will have special prizes and food samples throughout the day, and the first 50 guests will win free iced and hot coffee for a year. The Katy Chamber of Commerce will also host a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Guests can also enjoy quality food options like made-to-order breakfast sandwiches made with freshly cracked eggs, hand-dipped and glazed donuts, and a variety of donut holes affectionately known as “Timbits”.

The Tim Hortons new Katy coffee shop will be open every day from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and serve guests through its double drive-thru and dine-in seating. Tim Hortons also provides an integrated digital experience with mobile order and pay, delivery, mobile pickup parking and the Tims Rewards loyalty program, which allows guests to earn points and redeem on Tims favorites.

World-renowned for its original blend coffee, that is always 20-minutes fresh, Tim Hortons also serves a variety of beverage options, including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, its famous Iced Capp beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, Tim Hortons Refreshers and more.

Tim Hortons was started back in 1964 as a single coffee shop and bakery in Hamilton, Ontario by its namesake, Tim Horton, who was a long-time player of the Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League. He was even named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players. Horton died in a one-vehicle crash in Ontario in 1974.

Since then, the Tim Hortons restaurant chain exploded in North America, with over 600 locations in the U.S., mostly located in Ohio, Michigan and western New York state. The company merged with Wendy’s back in 1992.