(NEXSTAR) – Which kinds of hardened candy residue will your child’s dentist be scraping from their teeth at the next visit?

Well, it might depend on where you live.

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has sought to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies in each state, based largely on the past 16 years of the company’s sales data in the months leading up to Halloween. Distributors and manufacturers who work with CandyStore.com also “chipped in” to provide additional stats, according to CandyStore’s analysts.

While the top candies vary from state to state, CandyStore estimates that Reese’s Cups, M&Ms and Hot Tamales are the country’s three “most popular” candies overall (and in that order) based on sales per pound between 2007 and 2022.

But which sweets, specifically, might your local dentist find lodged between your children’s sensitive, especially vulnerable teeth in the coming months? Take a look below at the “most popular” candies in each state, as determined by CandyStore.com.

State Top Candy 2nd Place 3rd Place Alabama Skittles Starburst Hershey’s Mini Bars Alaska Twix Sour Patch Kids Milky Way Arizona Hershey Kisses Hot Tamales Snickers Arkansas Butterfinger Jolly Ranchers M&M’s California M&M’s Reese’s Cups Skittles Colorado Milky Way Hershey Kisses Twix Connecticut Almond Joy Milky Way M&M’s Delaware Sour Patch Kids Skittles Life Savers Florida Reese’s Cups Skittles Hot Tamales Georgia Jolly Ranchers Swedish Fish Reese’s Cups Hawaii Hershey’s Mini Bars Skittles Butterfinger Idaho Snickers Starburst Candy Corn Illinois Sour Patch Kids Kit Kat Starburst Indiana Starburst Hot Tamales Jolly Ranchers Iowa Reese’s Cups M&M’s Hershey’s Mini Bars Kansas M&M’s Sour Patch Kids Reese’s Cups Kentucky Reese’s Cups Hot Tamales Swedish Fish Louisiana Lemonheads Reese’s Cups Blow Pops Maine Sour Patch Kids Candy Corn Starburst Maryland Hershey Kisses Hershey’s Mini Bars Reese’s Cups Massachusetts Butterfinger Sour Patch Kids Dubble Bubble Gum Michigan Starburst Candy Corn Butterfinger Minnesota Hot Tamales Tootsie Pops Skittles Mississippi 3 Musketeers Snickers Butterfinger Missouri Almond Joy Milky Way Hot Tamales Montana Twix M&M’s Dubble Bubble Gum Nebraska Sour Patch Kids Salt Water Taffy Twix Nevada Hershey’s Mini Bars Hot Tamales Hershey Kisses New Hampshire Reese’s Cups M&M’s Starburst New Jersey Tootsie Pops M&M’s Skittles New Mexico Hot Tamales Candy Corn Hershey’s Mini Bars New York Sour Patch Kids Hot Tamales Candy Corn North Carolina M&M’s Reese’s Cups Hershey’s Mini Bars North Dakota Hot Tamales Candy Corn Jolly Ranchers Ohio Blow Pops M&M’s Starburst Oklahoma Skittles Dubble Bubble Gum Snickers Oregon M&M’s Reese’s Cups Candy Corn Pennsylvania Hershey’s Mini Bars M&M’s Skittles Rhode Island M&M’s Twix Candy Corn South Carolina Skittles Butterfinger Candy Corn South Dakota Starburst Jolly Ranchers Candy Corn Tennessee Tootsie Pops Salt Water Taffy Skittles Texas Sour Patch Kids Reese’s Cups Starburst Utah Candy Corn Tootsie Pops M&M’s Vermont M&M’s Skittles Milky Way Virginia Butterfinger M&M’s Hot Tamales DC M&M’s Tootsie Pops Blow Pops Washington Tootsie Pops Salt Water Taffy M&M’s West Virginia Hershey’s Mini Bars Blow Pops Hot Tamales Wisconsin Butterfinger Hot Tamales Starburst Wyoming Reese’s Cups Salt Water Taffy Dubble Bubble Gum

No matter which candy might be most popular in your neck of the woods, there’s likely to be plenty to go around: The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween candy to reach approximately $3.6 billion in 2023 — around a half-billion more than in 2022.

More information, including an interactive map and additional candy-centric stats, can be found at CandyStore.com.