DALLAS (KDAF) — No Sunday is perfect without a high-quality brunch, and if you live in Dallas there are tons of great spots for brunch.

From places like Yolk to Roy G’s the possibilities are endless. However, we want to expand outside of the scope of just Dallas and want to see where the best brunch spot is in Texas.

Yelp has recently commissioned a report looking at the top-rated brunch spot in every state, so of course, we are dying to know which spot serves Texas’ best brunch.

According to the report, the honor goes to Comfort Cafe in San Antonio. This spot has 5 stars overall with more than 860 reviews.

Commons praises amongst reviews include great food and great service, which really is all anyone ever really wants out of their restaurant experience.

For the full report, click here.