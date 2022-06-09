HOUSTON (CW39) Steakhouses are some of the best dining experiences you can have whether it’s by yourself or with your significant other and if you’re in Houston, you might just find yourself at one of the best restaurant in the city.

Houston’s most popular restaurant and ones you may have not heard of, make the top 10 on Yelp. In 1977, Taste of Texas opened their doors. You can celebrate birthdays, graduations, engagements, anniversaries, new baby celebrations, career milestones, and retirement dinners.

Steak 48 is number two on the list of Top 10 steakhouses in Houston. It’s upscale fine dining and in the River Oaks. Here is your list of top 10 steakhouses in Houston…

Pappa’s

Taste of Texas

Steak 48

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Brenner’s on the Bayou

Marmo

Gatsby’s

Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse

The Chef’s Table

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Georgia James