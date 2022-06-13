HOUSTON (CW39) If you order food to be delivered these days, it’s DoorDash is one of the options available. DoorDash has become one of the top services for restaurant delivery and Houston restaurants are making a great impression. Houston is widely known for its great food with many of the most diverse menus so it may come to not surprise to some that DoorDash would find and rank some of the best restaurants in Houston based on service users. DoorDash did some research pver the past year, April to April, and pulled together data to determine the Most Loved All Star list is includes 1% of restaurants that actually qualify based on service, reliability, and the overall experience.

The restaurants on this list are top rated according to DoorDash in Houston. Here are the top 10 named on the local list.

Ahipoke (Northwest Fwy)

19865 Northwest Fwy

Houston, TX

AL Quick Stop

2002 Waugh Dr

Houston, TX

CHIMAC (Cypress Creek Pkwy)

10860 Cypress Creek Pkwy

Houston, TX

Hawa Poke (West Rd)

9211 West Rd #135

Houston, TX

Hunan Star (Bay Area Blvd)

2453 Bay Area Blvd

Houston, TX

Local Foods (Yale St)

714 Yale St #1a

Houston, TX

Pho SaiGon (Gessner Rd)

2553 Gessner Rd

Houston, TX

Tamashi Ramen and Sushi (Silber Rd)

1106 Silber Rd

Houston, TX

Teriyaki Kitchen (Houston)

2659 Gessner Rd

Houston, TX

U-Maki Sushi Burrito (Louetta Rd)

10111 Louetta Rd

Houston, TX