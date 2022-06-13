HOUSTON (CW39) If you order food to be delivered these days, it’s DoorDash is one of the options available. DoorDash has become one of the top services for restaurant delivery and Houston restaurants are making a great impression. Houston is widely known for its great food with many of the most diverse menus so it may come to not surprise to some that DoorDash would find and rank some of the best restaurants in Houston based on service users. DoorDash did some research pver the past year, April to April, and pulled together data to determine the Most Loved All Star list is includes 1% of restaurants that actually qualify based on service, reliability, and the overall experience.
The restaurants on this list are top rated according to DoorDash in Houston. Here are the top 10 named on the local list.
19865 Northwest Fwy
Houston, TX
2002 Waugh Dr
Houston, TX
10860 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX
9211 West Rd #135
Houston, TX
2453 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX
714 Yale St #1a
Houston, TX
2553 Gessner Rd
Houston, TX
Tamashi Ramen and Sushi (Silber Rd)
1106 Silber Rd
Houston, TX
2659 Gessner Rd
Houston, TX
U-Maki Sushi Burrito (Louetta Rd)
10111 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX