HOUSTON (KIAH) For fall, Google Trends did a round-up of all the pumpkin spice products you have been googling. As it turns out, a lot of cat owners want pumpkin spice KITTY LITTER to be an option.

It’s the top pumpkin spice “scented” product people have been searching for. It actually HAS been sold before at Walmarts in Canada, but it looks like they might not have it this year.

Google also looked at the top pumpkin spice food or drink each state is oddly obsessed with this year . . .

1. The states that are most obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes are Alaska, Idaho, and South Carolina. Also, the phrase pumpkin spice coffee is #1 in North Dakota and Massachusetts . . . iced pumpkin spice lattes are big in Hawaii . . . and Rhode Island loves pumpkin spice hot chocolate.

2. Other coffee-related products include: Pumpkin spice cold foam in Arizona and Delaware . . . whipped coffee in Alabama . . . coffee syrup in Missouri . . . and pumpkin spice creamer in Maine and Illinois.

(Here’s a map with the top search in all 50 states.)

3. Pumpkin spice ALCOHOL is big in four states: Georgia and South Dakota are googling pumpkin spicewine the most . . . Pennsylvania is into pumpkin spice vodka . . . and Oregon wants to make pumpkin spice white Russians.

4. Pumpkin spice sweets are big too: Muffins in Mississippi, Maryland, and Nebraska . . . Oreos in West Virginia, New Jersey, and Arkansas . . . banana bread in Florida . . . cheesecake in Kentucky . . . cheesecake balls in Ohio . . .

Marshmallows in Colorado . . . cookies in Utah . . . scones in Wisconsin . . . cream cheese in New Hampshire . . . pumpkin spice Kit Kats in Tennessee . . . pudding in Michigan . . . biscotti in New York . . . dump cake in Virginia . . .

California wants pumpkin spice beignets . . . and four states want pumpkin spice syrup on everything: Montana, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Vermont.

5. Here are a few more random ones: Washington likes pumpkin spice Cup Noodles the most . . . Minnesota and Iowa are into pumpkin spice Chex Mix . . . Oklahoma likes pumpkin spice butter . . . Texas and Nevada want to chug some pumpkin spice milk . . .

Kansas wants pumpkin spice oatmeal for breakfast . . . New Mexico wants pumpkin spice dip . . . North Carolina likes pumpkin spice hummus . . . and Indiana and Connecticut are googling pumpkin spice SPAM more than anyone else.