HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nothing says Texas like good barbeque, Tex-Mex, a Whataburger and a good piece of pecan pie.

Well, Tuesday is National Pecan Pie Day, as we celebrate one of the south’s great deserts, ranking higher than some other pies like apple, cherry, blueberry and peach.

But where in town can you find a great piece of pecan pie? We have several places that are popular among Houstonians that sees long lines around the holidays as everyone wants a pie on their desert table.

So where are the best places in Houston to get pecan pie? Well, according to Yelp, here’s the top 10 places that make a mean pecan pie.

Goode Company Barbeque – West University: 5109 Kirby Dr.,

Flying Saucer Pie Company – Heights: 436 W Crosstimbers St.,

The Pie Factory – Gulfton: 5611 Bellaire Blvd. Ste. 128,

Proud Pie — Katy: 3522 S. Mason Rd. Ste. 300,

Killen’s Barbecue – Pearland: 3613 E. Broadway,

House of Pies – Upper Kirby: 3112 Kirby Dr.,

The Great Texas Pecan Candy – Katy: 870 S. Mason Rd. Ste 106,

Koffeteria – EaDo: 1110 Hutchins St.,

Humble Pies – Humble: 1122D 1st St. East,

Uncle Honey’s Home Style Desserts – Stafford: 1250 Texas Parkway Ste. J.