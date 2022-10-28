DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing more satisfying than getting in the car with your friends or family, and heading to your favorite sit-down restaurant to then sit down and immediately be brought a basket of delicious bread to eat your weight in.

Now, the drama begins with everyone claiming their favorite chain has the best whether it’s Texas Roadhouse, Cheesecake Factory, or any of the others that know how to do bread.

Well, we’re here to help give you a new perspective and even a new spot to eat that also serves up some of the most delicious bread you can get your hands on. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the best restaurant bread in every state.

“This introductory item that is usually the first to grace the restaurant table, can set the tone for the rest of your dining experience. Dry, stale bread can sour the whole evening whereas warm, fresh bread can bump up that 4.5-star review to a 5. Ah, the power of carbs,” the report said.

When it comes to the state of Texas, without much surprise, you’ll have to head down to the very foodie-friendly city of Houston and walk into La Grigilia.

Eat This, Not That! says, “The bread basket served at La Griglia is so good that you may not be able to stop eating it—not only does it contain pieces of fresh bread but also strips of cheese pizza.”

Be sure to click here to find out what restaurants around the country are serving up the best bread you can get your hands on.