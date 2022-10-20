HOUSTON (KIAH) Bun B’s Trill Burgers will bring its nationally acclaimed smashburgers and fries to Harold’s in the Heights, marking the award-winning concept’s first-ever sit-down dining pop-up. Harold’s is a weekend staple along the bustling 19th Street in the Heights, known for its two-story bar and rooftop terrace experience, signature cocktails and Southern cuisine. Trill Burgers will take over the space with an all-day pop-up that opens at 11 a.m..

Watch the Astros

Harold’s will show Game 3 of the Houston Astros’ American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees (4:07 p.m.) on its five flatscreen TVs, completing the perfect Houston Heights weekend trifecta.

Inside the Harold’s Tap Room downstairs and main restaurant and rooftop terrace upstairs, Harold’s will offer the Trill Burgers menu with Trill-inspired cocktails on tap, plus beer, wine and non-alcoholic selections. Starting at 6 p.m., the upstairs restaurant and terrace will flip to its dinner menu and continue to offer Trill Burgers until 9 p.m. In addition to dining in, guests may order Trill Burgers and beverages to-go.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: 350 W. 19th St., Houston, TX, 77008