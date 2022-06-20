HOUSTON (CW39) Want to save money? Drink less coffee or cut out coffee altogether. At least don’t drink coffee before you shop. A new study reveals it makes you spend more.

Researchers offered 300 people a free drink while they shopped. Each person got a cup, and could choose between coffee, decaf, or water. About half of them chose coffee. And by the end, the coffee-drinkers had spent 50% more money, and bought 30% more stuff.

They think it’s because caffeine makes us more energetic, and more impulsive. And this seems to back that up: The people who drank coffee tended to buy far more “non-essential” items that they didn’t really need. In other words, impulse purchases.