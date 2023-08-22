The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you imagine having pizza at Wendy’s? Or spaghetti at McDonald’s? or donuts at Pizza Hut? What about chicken strips at Taco Bell?

Only one of those is becoming a reality and Taco Bell may be onto something. The Mexican fast food chain is introducing Chile chicken strips to select menus for a limited time.

“The new menu items feature a sweet, spicy, and citrusy Chile Crisp Sauce, elevating the flavors of the crispy chicken through bold and innovative ingredients,” Taco Bell mentioned in a statement.

Sadly, for now, these chicken stripes remain somewhat of a legend… as they will only be available at one testing location in Southern California! If the testing goes well, it could become available in your area.

Let’s just hope this isn’t a repeat of those mix reviewed tiny chicken wings all over again…