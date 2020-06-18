FREE COVID-19 Testing

Drive-thru or Walk-up Sites

Houston Community College – Southeast Campus
6815 Rustic, St., 77087

June 15-19, 2020
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.

Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr, 77074

June 15-19, 2020
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.

United Memorial Medical Center
510 W Tidwell Rd., 77091

June 15-19, 2020
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.

­­­­­­­­­­­­Cullen Middle School
6900 Scott St., 77021

June 15-19, 2020
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.

Griggs EC/PK/K School
801 Regional Park Dr., 77060

June 15-19, 2020
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.

Forest Brook Middle School
7525 Tidwell Rd., 77016

June 15-19, 2020
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.

Drive-thru Sites

Houston Community College – South Campus
1990 Airport Blvd, 77051

June 15-20, 2020
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment required through txcovidtest.org or 512-883-2400.

Houston Community College Northeast Campus
555 Community College Dr, 77013

June 15-20, 2020
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment required through txcovidtest.org or 512-883-2400.

Kingwood Park Community Center
4102 Rustic Woods Dr, 77345

June 15-20, 2020
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment required through txcovidtest.org or 512-883-2400.

Yates High School
3650 Alabama St, 77004

June 15-20, 2020
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment required through txcovidtest.org or 512-883-2400.

Harris County Jim Fonteno Courthouse
14350 Wallisville Rd, 77049

June 15-19, 2020
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment required through txcovidtest.org or 512-883-2400.

Drive-thru Sites

  • 8301 Broadway St, 77061
  • 14531 Westheimer Rd, 77082

Appointment required by visiting walgreens.com/covid19testing

Drive-thru Sites

  • 15010 Memorial Dr, 77079
  • 1003 Richmond Ave, 77006
  • 5402 Westheimer Rd, 77056
  • 2469 Bay Area, 77058
  • 5603 FM1960 W, 77069
  • 1000 Elgin St, 77004
  • 6079 State Highway 6 North, 77084
  • 12601 Tomball Parkway, 77086
  • 11600 FM 1960 West, 77065
  • 5510 West Orem Dr, 77045
  • 19715 Tomball Parkway, 77070
  • 4150 North Shepherd St, 77018
  • 5725 N. Eldridge Parkway, 77041
  • 2828 Spears Rd, 77067
  • 4451 West Fuqua Rd, 77045
  • 12502 Memorial Dr, 77024

Appointment required by visiting cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Coronavirus Testing

Drive-thru Sites

  • 12353 FM 1960 Rd W, 77065
  • 13003 Tomball Pkwy, 77086
  • 111 Yale St, 77007
  • 5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, 77015
  • 9235 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, 77396
  • 3506 Highway 6 S, 77082

Appointment required by visiting DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

Drive-thru Sites

Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St, 77011

June 16-18, 2020
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Appointment required by visiting krogerhealth.com/covidtesting

Federally-Qualified Health Centers

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.

More Testing Links

Community Drive-Thru Sites

Anyone, regardless of symptoms, may receive a FREE COVID-19 test at our drive-thru testing sites. Call 832-393-4220 for access code and directions to nearest site. These sites, located at Butler and Delmar Stadiums, are open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 

A FEMA contractor calls with test results, also made available through the LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics website, as described in this document.

After Hours

If you reach our call center after hours, are requesting a test for you or someone else, and plan to come in the following day, please complete a prescreening application.

Prescreening space is limited and will close once capacity is reached. Unique IDs are valid for 24 hours.

