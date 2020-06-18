FREE COVID-19 Testing

Drive-thru or Walk-up Sites
Houston Community College – Southeast Campus
6815 Rustic, St., 77087
June 15-19, 2020
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr, 77074
June 15-19, 2020
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.
United Memorial Medical Center
510 W Tidwell Rd., 77091
June 15-19, 2020
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.
Cullen Middle School
6900 Scott St., 77021
June 15-19, 2020
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.
Griggs EC/PK/K School
801 Regional Park Dr., 77060
June 15-19, 2020
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.
Forest Brook Middle School
7525 Tidwell Rd., 77016
June 15-19, 2020
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms needed.
Drive-thru Sites
Houston Community College – South Campus
1990 Airport Blvd, 77051
June 15-20, 2020
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment required through txcovidtest.org or 512-883-2400.
Houston Community College Northeast Campus
555 Community College Dr, 77013
June 15-20, 2020
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment required through txcovidtest.org or 512-883-2400.
Kingwood Park Community Center
4102 Rustic Woods Dr, 77345
June 15-20, 2020
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment required through txcovidtest.org or 512-883-2400.
Yates High School
3650 Alabama St, 77004
June 15-20, 2020
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment required through txcovidtest.org or 512-883-2400.
Harris County Jim Fonteno Courthouse
14350 Wallisville Rd, 77049
June 15-19, 2020
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment required through txcovidtest.org or 512-883-2400.
Drive-thru Sites
- 8301 Broadway St, 77061
- 14531 Westheimer Rd, 77082
Appointment required by visiting walgreens.com/covid19testing
Drive-thru Sites
- 15010 Memorial Dr, 77079
- 1003 Richmond Ave, 77006
- 5402 Westheimer Rd, 77056
- 2469 Bay Area, 77058
- 5603 FM1960 W, 77069
- 1000 Elgin St, 77004
- 6079 State Highway 6 North, 77084
- 12601 Tomball Parkway, 77086
- 11600 FM 1960 West, 77065
- 5510 West Orem Dr, 77045
- 19715 Tomball Parkway, 77070
- 4150 North Shepherd St, 77018
- 5725 N. Eldridge Parkway, 77041
- 2828 Spears Rd, 77067
- 4451 West Fuqua Rd, 77045
- 12502 Memorial Dr, 77024
Appointment required by visiting cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Drive-thru Sites
- 12353 FM 1960 Rd W, 77065
- 13003 Tomball Pkwy, 77086
- 111 Yale St, 77007
- 5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, 77015
- 9235 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, 77396
- 3506 Highway 6 S, 77082
Appointment required by visiting DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Drive-thru Sites
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St, 77011
June 16-18, 2020
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Appointment required by visiting krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Federally-Qualified Health Centers
- HOPE Clinic: 713-773-0803
- Community Health Network – Scarsdale Family Health Center: 281-824-1480
- Spring Branch Community Health Center: 713-462-6565
- El Centro de Corazon: 713-660-1880
- Avenue 360 Health and Wellness: 713-426-0027
- Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston: 346-348-1200
FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.
More Testing Links
Community Drive-Thru Sites
Anyone, regardless of symptoms, may receive a FREE COVID-19 test at our drive-thru testing sites. Call 832-393-4220 for access code and directions to nearest site. These sites, located at Butler and Delmar Stadiums, are open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
A FEMA contractor calls with test results, also made available through the LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics website, as described in this document.
After Hours
If you reach our call center after hours, are requesting a test for you or someone else, and plan to come in the following day, please complete a prescreening application.
Prescreening space is limited and will close once capacity is reached. Unique IDs are valid for 24 hours.