FREE COVID-19 Testing

Community Drive-Thru Sites

Anyone, regardless of symptoms, may receive a FREE COVID-19 test at our drive-thru testing sites. Call 832-393-4220 for access code and directions to nearest site. These sites, located at Butler and Delmar Stadiums, are open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

A FEMA contractor calls with test results, also made available through the LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics website, as described in this document.