Free Food Distribution

YMCA TESTING SITES FOR WEEK OF JUNE 29th:

Tuesday, June 30 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067 9 a.m. until supplies last

East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 9 a.m. until supplies last

Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021 9 a.m. until supplies last

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 9 a.m. until supplies last



Wednesday, July 1

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 9 a.m. until supplies last



Thursday, July 2 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Kid’s Meals) Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.



Friday, July 3 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

HCC Alief Hayes Campus (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 2811 Hayes Rd, Houston, TX 77082 9 a.m. until supplies last

White Oak Music Hall (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 2915 N Main St. Houston, TX 77009 Parking Lot A 9 a.m. until supplies last



