Give Blood

What is the most needed blood right now? O negative blood can be used in transfusions for any blood type. Type O is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals – both because it is the most common blood type and because type O negative blood is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions and for immune deficient infants.
What are the 3 rarest blood types?
- Rh-null or golden blood. It is the world’s rarest blood type, with fewer than 50 known cases ever reported.
- AB− AB− is the rarest of the eight basic blood types, accounting for less than one percent of the world’s population.
- HH blood type, rare ABO group, or Bombay blood group.
Who can donate? Age? Weight? Height? How often can I donate blood?
MD ANDERSON BLOOD CENTER
COMMIT FOR LIFE
Donate Now – Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center – Donor Portal
GULF COAST REGIONAL BLOOD CENTER
Donate Blood
- Find a Location
- CFL Express Pass
- Why Donate Blood
- Prepare for Your Donation
- Check Eligibility
- Iron Information
- COVID-19 Response
Donor Programs
- Commit for Life
- Promotions
- Be the Match
- Cellular Life Solutions
- High School Donors
- Education
- Captain Life Force