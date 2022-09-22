Give Blood

Graphic courtesy of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

What is the most needed blood right now? O negative blood can be used in transfusions for any blood type. Type O is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals – both because it is the most common blood type and because type O negative blood is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions and for immune deficient infants.

What are the 3 rarest blood types?

Rh-null or golden blood. It is the world’s rarest blood type, with fewer than 50 known cases ever reported.

AB− AB− is the rarest of the eight basic blood types, accounting for less than one percent of the world’s population.

HH blood type, rare ABO group, or Bombay blood group.

Who can donate? Age? Weight? Height? How often can I donate blood?

