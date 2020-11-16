CW39 Houston is hosting a “Super Turkey Food Drive” this Thursday, November 19 . This benefits the 42nd annual “Super feast.”
We are asking that you donate unused can goods to our station located at 7700 Westpark Drive — from 7 a-m to 7 p-m.
- Rod Stewart says he turned down $1M to perform at World Cup in Qatar
- Houston Happens – Holiday gift guides for everybody!
- Lifetime hunting ban for man found guilty of illegal hunting practices across 7 states
- Arkansas trucker sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through South Texas
- Cold air blankets the U.S. | See who is farthest from normal