Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
Road Rules
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
COVID-19
Crime
FREE COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine
School Districts
Space Exploration
Food Truck Friday
SkyTracker Camera Network
Texas News
Top Stories
DC attorney general files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon
Top Stories
RECOGNIZE THESE MEN? Pregnant woman murdered in front of Baytown home
4TH STIMULUS CHECK? – Congressional support grows for new direct payment to workers, families
Video
Gunshots heard near George Floyd square on anniversary of his death
Crime Tip Tuesday: Summer Camp Safety
Video
NATIONAL NEWS
Border Report
Business News
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
Me & My Grill-Friend Father’s Day Grill Sweepstakes
FOLLOW CW39
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Greens Bayou causing street flooding
Video
Houston weather – another day, another flash flood watch
Video
George Floyd’s family and attorney Ben Crump reflect on his life, legacy one year after his death
Video
TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, “Houston Happens,” May 25, 2021
Video
Average gas price jumps 8 cents per gallon to $3.10
Texas drought causing ripple effect
Video
People with Allergies Will Spend $16,000 in Their Life Dealing with Them
How do I save a pet if it’s left in a hot car?
Video
These car colors make your vehicle more difficult to sell
DPS increases highway enforcement for Click It or Ticket, Memorial Day Weekend
TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Monday May 24, 2021
Check out the new features in KIAH’s mobile app update
Houston weather – flash flood watch returns, few more rainy days
Video
More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
CRIME
RECOGNIZE THESE MEN? Pregnant woman murdered in front of Baytown home
Crime Tip Tuesday: Summer Camp Safety
Video
Man’s body found wrapped in tarp and shot multiple times, HPD looking for person of interest
NEW VIDEO: Investigators need help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
CAPTURED: Suspects accused of stealing from multiple vehicles and possessing narcotics are behind bars
MUGSHOT: North Houston McDonald’s employee arrested after assaulting her manager with a fire extinguisher
New York City faces crime wave as pandemic restrictions are relaxed
Video
Man trapped, shot at and robbed in restaurant drive-thru after leaving expensive jewelry store
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A couple robs North Houston cell phone store after their debit card is declined
Missing Arkansas woman found wrapped in sheet under ex-boyfriend’s bed, authorities say
Video
More Crime
Local Headlines
RECOGNIZE THESE MEN? Pregnant woman murdered in front of Baytown home
Crime Tip Tuesday: Summer Camp Safety
Video
Man’s body found wrapped in tarp and shot multiple times, HPD looking for person of interest
FREE COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday in North Houston
HAPPENING NOW: Free COVID-19 vaccine Pop-up sites
Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at 24 Houston Health Department sites
Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine highly effective in kids as young as 12
JOBS: FBI Houston is hiring!
George Floyd’s family and attorney Ben Crump reflect on his life, legacy one year after his death
Video
Missouri City Police and FBI still looking for murder suspect that’s been on the run for 34 yrs
Average gas price jumps 8 cents per gallon to $3.10
How do I save a pet if it’s left in a hot car?
Video
Houston Weather – Harris County flash flood warning until 3:45 P.M.
Volunteers needed to bottle feed & foster kittens
Vaccines for Spring Branch ISD students ages 12 and up
CUTENESS ALERT! Deputy reunites lost puppies with owner
Gallery
NEW VIDEO: Investigators need help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
Check out the new features in KIAH’s mobile app update
How to subscribe to Harris County flood alerts during the Flash Flood Watch
HISD names lone finalist for superintendent
More Local
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
Don't Miss
Average gas price jumps 8 cents per gallon to $3.10
These car colors make your vehicle more difficult to sell
Vaccinated? You could receive a year of free travel with United Airlines
DPS increases highway enforcement for Click It or Ticket, Memorial Day Weekend
How to prepare for wet weather on the roads
Video
Check out the new features in KIAH’s mobile app update
Free Uber and Lyft Rides, DPS “Click It or Ticket” Campaign
Video