Dr. Fauci: The World May Never Eradicate Coronavirus

FILE – In this April 13, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The country’s top infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s latest message to the world is, COVID-19 may never completely go away. Even with current levels of COVID-19 cases at 4.7 million and deaths at 159K, Dr. Fauci still believes the U.S. can get it under control.

Dr. Fauci continues to recommend hand washing, masking up, and social distancing. However, he says the U.S. is still missing a “cohesive” plan to get control of the situation at hand.

Wednesday, President Trump’s stated that the virus will just “go away.” In a new interview, Dr. Fauci contradicted the President, reiterating that the “highly tranmissible” virus it not likely to be eradicated from earth.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.