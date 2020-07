HOUSTON, Texas – While talking with reporters on Saturday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said we should consider shutting down the city for two weeks to re-calibrate and help flatten the curve of COVID-19. This comes as Houston has seen a sharp rise in cases the last few weeks causing overcrowding at area hospitals.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also agrees with the two-week shutdown to help eliminate the uptick in cases and flatten the curve in the area.