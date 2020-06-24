Salad recall: Bagged grocery store mix sickens more than 100 in 7 states

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food and Drug Administration has recalled bagged salad after 122 people in seven states were sickened and 19 hospitalized.

The recalled salad was distributed to a dozen Midwestern states by Hy-Vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco grocery stores

The salad mix is contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can cause severe diarrhea.

The salad is packaged as Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the most people sickened are in Iowa with 54 and Illinois with 30. Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin also have reported illnesses.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever.

Without treatment, symptoms can last for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098. For more information, see the FDA’s announcement here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

