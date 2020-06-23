Texas Governor, DSHS distributing remdesivir to speed recovery of COVID-19

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing 368 additional cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to 142 hospitals across the state of Texas. No word on if any will be coming to Houston, where we have the largest numbers in the state.

This is the largest distribution so far and brings the total cases distributed to Texas hospitals by DSHS to 977. However, it’s limited in distribution. Use of this limited supply is prioritized towards severely ill patients in facilities with ICUs. Hospitals without ICU beds were excluded from the distribution.

At 368 cases, it’s enough to treat approximately 1,472 patients. These specific cases have been provided to DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in this fifth round of distribution from the federal government.

Preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the average recovery time among patients who received remdesivir was 11 days versus 15 days with a placebo.

The Lone Star State is committed to providing our health professionals with the resources they need to care for Texans who contract COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks to the continued assistance from our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals across Texas remain equipped to respond to COVID-19. As we continue in our efforts to combat this virus, the state of Texas remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our communities. Gov. Greg Abbott

The drug remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Children’s hospitals are eligible this round due to the powder formulation of the medication.

Medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used, though it must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, allowing for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease, such as those in intensive care.

The supply is part of a donation from drug maker Gilead.

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.