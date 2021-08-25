Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Outside/Inside
Weather Wednesday Kidcast
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
Road Rules
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
Hunger Action Month
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Sports Show
COVID-19
Crime
FREE COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine
Back To School
Space Exploration
Food Truck Friday
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Texas News
Top Stories
Space Cowboy to host Hurricane Ida Relief Drive; free red beans and rice!
Top Stories
TxDOT launches “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign
September is Preparedness Month in Texas
The Lunch Whisperer: Back-to-school lunches made easy with Natural Choice
Video
Local group helping Louisiana evacuees asking for the public’s help to provide more supplies to those in need
NATIONAL NEWS
Hunger Action Month
Border Report
Business News
Japan 2020
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
BestReviews
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
H-Town High School Sports
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
No Wait Weather + Traffic
SIGN UP
FOLLOW CW39
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
TxDOT votes to keep I-45 expansion project in their long-term plan
Video
7-Day Forecast: Houston feels like 107 degrees, and more heat into Labor Day Weekend
Video
Tropics: the next storm Texas is keeping an eye on
Ida’s ongoing flood and tornado threat
ALL CLEAR : Major traffic accident caused delays from La Porte to Baytown
Video
Nexstar stations to raise awareness for Feeding America
Texas drivers who hit someone in a crosswalk could now face prison time
TxDOT keeps I-45 expansion; “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign
Video
Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights
Houston non-profit organization steps in to help Louisiana Hurricane Ida survivors
Video
CUTENESS ALERT: Hurricane Ida pet evacuees waiting for new homes
Gallery
Ida’s flood threat extends into the Northeast U.S.
Arizona: Entire state under Flash Flood Watches
Video
Tropics: watching the Caribbean with minimal concern
Video
Join us and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in supporting the American Red Cross
LIVE: Chauvin native, Carrigan Chauvin shows us aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Video
How Ida compares to Louisiana’s strongest hurricanes
When will the power come back in New Orleans? Entergy not sure yet
Video
Comparing Hurricane Ida vs. Katrina: Hurricanes strike same area, on the same date but 16 years apart
Video
Tropical Storm Ida causing more flooding as it heads north
More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Don't Miss
TxDOT votes to keep I-45 expansion project in their long-term plan
Video
ALL CLEAR : Major traffic accident caused delays from La Porte to Baytown
Video
Texas drivers who hit someone in a crosswalk could now face prison time
TxDOT keeps I-45 expansion; “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign
Video
2021’s best and worst places to drive in the U.S.
Gas prices expected to rise after Ida, Best local gas prices today
Video
Texas fires TxTag vendor after failed system upgrade overcharges drivers millions
Video