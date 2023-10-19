Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will back a resolution to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) as he continues to work to shore up support for his Speaker bid, according to a source familiar.

The move comes after Jordan failed on two ballots to get the 217 votes he needed to win the gavel and opponents were promising greater resistance.

But it’s unclear whether a vote to empower McHenry will pass muster on the House floor.

While the push to expand McHenry’s power has been growing this week, several conservative Republicans on Thursday came out strongly against doing so.

Whether Jordan’s endorsement of the idea moves them — and whether Democrats may be willing to make up for any GOP defections — remains the key question.

DEVELOPING.