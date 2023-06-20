A Florida judge has set an initial Aug. 14 trial date for former President Donald Trump in the Justice Department’s case over his retention of classified documents.

Judge Aileen Cannon set the preliminary trial date for roughly two months after Trump’s arraignment at her courtroom in Fort Pierce, Fla. The judge said in a Tuesday filing that all pre-trial motions must be filed by July 24.

Trump and his team are expected to push to delay the trial through those motions, however, making it unlikely that the Aug. 14 date will hold.

Trump pleaded not guilty last Tuesday to charges on 37 counts following a Department of Justice indictment alleging he violated both the Espionage Act and obstructed justice in taking classified records from his presidency and refusing to return them.

DEVELOPING