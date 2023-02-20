Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) resurrected her calls for a “national divorce” on Monday, arguing that Republican and Democratic states needed to be separated and the federal government needed to shrink, although it is unclear what prompted the thought.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene said on Twitter on Monday. “From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

It was not the first time that Greene has suggested the idea of a “national divorce.” In late 2021, Greene said voters who brought “ruin” to California shouldn’t be allowed to do the same to a state like Florida.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario,” Greene wrote on Twitter in December 2021. “After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period.”

Greene’s renewed call for a national split came after she spent the morning criticizing President Biden for his unannounced trip to Ukraine, arguing that the president was ignoring domestic responsibilities to make his international visit.

“Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day,” Greene said on Twitter. “He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late.”

In a podcast episode featuring Greene with far-right political strategist Steve Bannon in October 2021, Bannon pushed back against the idea of a “national divorce.”

“It’s something that I’m adamantly obviously opposed to, vehemently,” Bannon said on the podcast, according to Insider. “And I don’t even like some of these commentators starting to talk about it, for the simple reason we control two-thirds of the country.”