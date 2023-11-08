Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says that the GOP has become a “party of losers” in the aftermath of Tuesday’s election results.

Ramaswamy said at the third Republican presidential debate in Miami on Wednesday that a “cancer” exists in the GOP establishment, blaming in part Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel for the losses.

“We’ve become a party of losers at the end of the day,” he said.

Ramaswamy said Republicans have had disappointing election results since McDaniel became the chair of the RNC in 2017, mentioning losses in the 2018 and 2022 midterms and 2020 presidential election. He said Republicans “got trounced” in the 2023 elections.

In one of the most high-profile contests of Election Day, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) won reelection in the deep-red state of Kentucky. Democrats also took control of both houses of the Virginia Legislature, and a measure to protect abortion rights comfortably passed in Ohio.

“We have to have accountability in our party. For that matter, Ronna, if you want to come on stage tonight and look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign, I will turn over, yield my time to you,” Ramaswamy said.

The campaign for President Biden highlighted Ramaswamy’s comments in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Ramaswamy: We’ve become a party of losers,” the post states, along with a video of his comments.