Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes

(HOUSTON CW39) This has been a rough year for many families during this time of COVID, but the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston is trying to bring some joy to kids during these trying times. by bringing back its annual Secret Santa Project! And CW39 Houston is thrilled to be the official TV partner of the BGCGH Santa Project!

For more than 12 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s (BGCGH) Santa Project has provided opportunities for individuals and companies to donate gifts to Greater Houston’s most in-need families during the holiday season, and this year is no exception. BGCGH Santa Project, presented by Kroger, recipients are chosen by Club Directors from each of 23 Club locations in five counties. Club Directors then work with these youngsters and their parents or guardians to submit wish lists for holiday gifts, including both needed and wanted items.

Santa Project keeps the magic in the holiday season for many Houston-area families by giving presents to youths who may not have received anything otherwise. In 2019, more than 1,000 children and teens received gifts because of Santa Project. “The help received through Santa Project is beyond amazing, and you have no idea how much you have helped my family,” says a Housman Club parent.

“With the onset of the global pandemic and economic downturn at the beginning of this calendar year, the Santa Project is more important than ever to ensure that our Club members who are most in need are taken care of during the upcoming holiday season,” says Kevin Hattery, BGCGH President and CEO. “Individuals and businesses in and around the greater Houston region, including our presenting sponsor, Kroger, have always been extremely generous in sponsoring our kids. We hope the community will continue this tradition by fulfilling wish lists for as many children as possible in 2020.”

Once the wish lists are submitted, BGCGH coordinates getting all children matched with interested participants. Each donor will receive a list of the requested gifts, purchase them and then drop off the wrapped and labeled items to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s at 815 Crosby St. off Allen Parkway.

The donated gifts, such as toys, books, sports equipment and clothing, are sorted at the Crosby Street location and distributed among Clubs. Parents then pick up the new, wrapped gifts from their local Boys & Girls Club to place in their homes or under their trees to be unwrapped at Christmas.

In addition to presenting sponsor Kroger, BGCGH is pleased to announce CW39 as its first-ever media sponsor for Santa Project. “We are excited to work with CW39 and its team in spreading the word and promoting this important community program,” says Hattery. “This will be an invaluable partnership for us.”

If you or your company would like to become a sponsor for a child or teen, there are still openings available.

The drop-off dates at 815 Crosby St. are Dec. 3 – 9 during the hours of 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Please make an appointment to deliver your gifts to ensure a smooth process and to comply with COVID safety guidelines.

To learn more about Santa Project and to be involved, visit us at www.bgcgh.org, email santaproject@bgcgh.org or call 713-868-3426 for details.