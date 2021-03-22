Houston weather – overnight rain, some could get one inch

After beautiful weather over the weekend, change is in store this week. Ahead of a storm system, an increasing Gulf breeze Monday helps set the stage for widespread rain overnight, with some possible thunderstorms.

Most of the rain occurs in the middle of the night, and should be long gone by sunrise. The images below walk you through the timing.

If the downpours pan out as expected, a few locations may get one inch of rain.

If you’re wondering about that dashed black line, it’s a dry line. Basically, a front that delivers dry air. As that arrives Tuesday, skies clear and temps ramp up into the mid 80s!