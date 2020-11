FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means its time for the “5th Annual Turkey on Every Table Operation.”

Head out to Busy Bee Wellness Center located at 8785 Bellfort Rd. on Saturday, November 14th where volunteers and local lawmakers will be passing out free turkeys to the public. Take a look at the flyer posted below for all the details.