Houston area stores opening early for Black Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are an early riser and looking for an awesome steal on Black Friday then you’re in luck, because there are 19 stores that’ll be open at the crack of dawn. BestBlackFriday.com put together a list of some stores that will be opening up early on Black Friday.

Here is a full list stores opening early on Black Friday:

Ashley HomeStore: Open at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday – Ashley HomeStore confirmed on Nov. 5, via their Black Friday ad, that they will be opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. This is earlier than the store`s normal hours, so shoppers looking to take advantage of great furniture deals in stores will want to plan for an early morning.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday – Academy Sports + Outdoors has confirmed that their stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year (as usual), but they will be opening their doors at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. This is an hour earlier than 2019, when stores opened at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

Bass Pro: Open 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday – Bass Pro Shops, which also owns Cabela`s, will be opening their doors early on Black Friday. Both stores feature the same Black Friday deals and both have exclusive sales that are limited to the day of Black Friday and while supplies last.

Bed Bath and Beyond: Open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday – Like last year, Bed Bath and Beyond will be open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Although Bed Bath and Beyond is traditionally open on Thanksgiving, they will be closing their doors this year due to the pandemic.

Belk: Open at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday – Even though Belk will be open early on Black Friday, they are running two different promotions during the holiday season to help promote contactless shopping. The first promotion runs from Nov. 4 until Dec. 24 and gives shoppers the chance at getting their entire order (limited to $575) for free if using curbside pickup. Additionally, all shoppers who choose curbside pickup at Belk will save 10% on their order.

Best Buy: Open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday – Best Buy will be hosting several pre-Black Friday sales during the lead up to its big Black Friday event this year. They will also be opening early on Black Friday, but all of their sales will be available online. Best Buy is also offering curbside pickup and in-store pickup to help provide contactless shopping options.

Big Lots: Open at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving and at 6 a.m. on Black Friday – Big Lots has announced it will allow shoppers to visit its stores on Thanksgiving day between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., before reopening for Black Friday at 6 a.m until 11 p.m.

Costco: Open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday – Costco will be following standard opening and closing procedures this year, including closing all stores for Thanksgiving and opening back up on Black Friday at 9 a.m. Shoppers wanting to score big on Costco`s Black Friday savings may want to get in line early to beat the rush.

Cabela`s: Open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday – Cabela`s, which is owned by Bass Pro Shops, will be opening their doors early on Black Friday. Both stores feature the same Black Friday deals and both have exclusive sales that are limited to the day of Black Friday and while supplies last.

Dick`s Sporting Goods: Open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday – Dick`s Sporting Goods has confirmed that their stores will be opening at their regular Black Friday hours this year. Dick`s Sporting Goods has traditionally opened at 5 a.m. and this year is no exception.

Five Below: Open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday – Five Below has announced that it will open its stores from 8 a.m. to 10 p. on Black Friday, and has confirmed that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Gap: Open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday – Gap will be following their traditional holiday hours this year for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will all reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m.

JCPenney: Open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday – JCPenney will be opening their doors quite early this year, and their sale pricing will also be available online for shoppers. JCPenney is also offering curbside pickup and has also added curbside returns at various locations. Shoppers wanting to take advantage of curbside orders will need to place their orders before 5 p.m. to pick up the same day. If taking advantage of the curbside return, make sure to determine which locations in your area offer it before heading to the store.

Kohl`s: Open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday – Kohl`s offers their curbside pickup service between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily as an option for contactless shopping which will be handy for customers during Black Friday sales.

Macy`s: Open 5 a.m. until midnight on Black Friday – Macy`s has confirmed that their stores will be opening at 5 a.m. local time for Black Friday this year. This is an hour earlier than last year, but Macy`s was also open on Thanksgiving in 2019.

Michaels: Open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday – Micheals confirmed on Nov. 6 that they would be opening on Black Friday at 7 a.m. Michaels is running a 70% off sale for Black Friday, however the sale starts Wednesday.

Old Navy: Open at 12 a.m. on Black Friday – Old Navy will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be opening at midnight on Black Friday. Shoppers wanting to get into the store early for doorbusters will most likely need to wait in line late Thanksgiving night.

Ulta: Open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday – Ulta confirmed via calls to several store locations that they would be opening early for Black Friday this year. Ulta will also be closed for Thanksgiving, which is different from years` past. Traditionally Ulta has opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, so this earlier hour could be in relation to shutting their doors for Thanksgiving.

Walmart: Open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday – Walmart is limiting shoppers to going down specific sides of aisles as they shop Black Friday deals in an effort to control how close customers stand near one another. Walmart will also be monitoring the number of customers inside the store to help control crowd sizes and to maintain maximum occupancy, governed by the state guidelines, during the pandemic.