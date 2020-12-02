Gallery Furniture opens online nominations for Christmas giveaway

HOUSTON (CW39) Gallery Furniture is now taking online applications for its annual Christmas giveaway. The local furniture store giant will spread some holiday joy by giving away an entire house full of furniture for a deserving family.

“Many Houstonians have faced tremendous hardships and Gallery Furniture is proud to continue the tradition of providing them a little comfort,” Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale states. “Gallery Furniture has provided furniture for more than 500 households. We continue to surprise families every season because of the true joy it brings.”

The Gallery Furniture Annual Christmas Giveaway began on Christmas Eve in 1983 when Mattress Mack was moved by the holiday spirit. This Yuletide inspiration led Mack to deliver furniture to families in need who lived in the area surrounding his store on I-45 North. Hundreds of houses and families later, Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture are proud to have upheld this tradition of surprising local individuals and families with an entire house filled with furniture for 35 years and counting.

To nominate a loved one, Houstonians must visit galleryfurniture.com/Christmas-giveaway.

