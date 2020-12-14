Get paid to binge watch movies

KIAH (CW39) Heads up movie watchers, there’s a company that’s offering to pay you to binge watch road trip movies.
Empire Covers is looking for someone to help them binge watch and analyze some of the most classic road trip movies. In return, they’ll reward the lucky participant with a $1,000 cash prize.
The movie watcher will pick 8 movies from the list below. Additionally, they’ll be asked to complete a digital worksheet and chronicle their binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter.
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Dumb and Dumber
Little Miss Sunshine
Mad Max: Fury Road
Blues Brothers
Almost Famous
Thelma and Louise
Cannonball Run
Rain Man
Midnight Run
Zombieland
Easy Rider
Smokey and the Bandit
Borat
Green Book
It Happened One Night
Empire Covers says, the ideal candidate will have a love for both movies and road trips, a fun and engaging writing style, and strong attention to detail. Additionally, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a US citizen or permanent resident. The application closes Tuesday, December 15th.
For more information and application details, click here.