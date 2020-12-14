Get paid to binge watch movies

Home for the Holidays

KIAH (CW39) Heads up movie watchers, there’s a company that’s offering to pay you to binge watch road trip movies.
 
Empire Covers is looking for someone to help them binge watch and analyze some of the most classic road trip movies. In return, they’ll reward the lucky participant with a $1,000 cash prize.
 
The movie watcher will pick 8 movies from the list below. Additionally, they’ll be asked to complete a digital worksheet and chronicle their binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter.
 
 
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
 
National Lampoon’s Vacation
 
Dumb and Dumber
 
Little Miss Sunshine
 
Mad Max: Fury Road
 
Blues Brothers
 
Almost Famous
 
Thelma and Louise
 
Cannonball Run
 
Rain Man
 
Midnight Run
 
Zombieland
 
Easy Rider
 
Smokey and the Bandit
 
Borat
 
Green Book
 
It Happened One Night
 
Empire Covers says, the ideal candidate will have a love for both movies and road trips, a fun and engaging writing style, and strong attention to detail. Additionally, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a US citizen or permanent resident. The application closes Tuesday, December 15th.
 
For more information and application details, click here
 



 

