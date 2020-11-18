Get paid to watch holiday movies!

A Rudolph the reindeer puppet used in the filming of the 1964 Christmas special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The soaring reindeer and Santa Claus figures who starred in in the perennially beloved stop-motion animation Christmas special “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” are going up for auction and are expected to fetch between $150,000 and $250,000. (Profiles in History via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking to make some extra bling this holiday season, well listen up, because you could get paid $2500 to watch holiday movies. Reviews.org is hiring a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” (CHC) to watch 25 holiday movies in just 25 days.

You have until December 4th to apply to be a CHC and the winner will be announced on youtube on December 7th. Below are the details on how to apply.

What: We’re hiring a holiday cheermeister to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. We’ll let you pick the movies, and you can even count Die Hard. (It’s a job so easy, even Buddy the elf could do it!)

Who: If you’re the type of person who watches holiday movies in mid-July, breaks out the tinsel on November 1st, and thinks unlimited hot cocoa breaks are the ultimate work perk, we want to hire you!

Applicants must be 18 and eligible to work in the U.S.

Where: Access the job application here: https://www.reviews.org/tv-service/holiday-movie-dream-job/

When: Applications are open now until 11:59 pm MST on December 4, 2020. We’ll be announcing our chosen cheermeister during a live stream on our YouTube channel on December 7