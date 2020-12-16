Griswold Rankings: TX tops list for overboard holiday decorations

An Indiana homeowner is taking Christmas decorating to the next leveL.

HOUSTON (CW39) Every year during the holidays, you can turn on the TV and find a some sort of Christmas movie playing and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is definitely one of those!

The online interior design company Modsy just released its 2020 Holiday Home Trends Report, which is chock-full of data insights, style trends, and more.

61% of Americans said they plan to go all out on holiday home decorations this year more than in past years, according to Modsy’s survey of 2,000 people.

The top 5 states where people plan to channel their inner Clark Griswold and go overboard with holiday decorations this year are:

Illinois (71%)

Texas (70%)

Washington (69%)

Pennsylvania (69%)

Ohio (67%)



“It makes sense many people are putting extra effort into their holiday decor this year so they can make their homes a place of joy and delight since they’ll be spending so much time there this season,” says Alessandra Wood, VP of Style.

Some other holly jolly insights revealed in the survey report include:

31% said they’d be open to having a COVID-themed Christmas treeor holiday decor, just for kicks and giggles.

59% will place an increased emphasis on their house’s entryway to help maintain sanitary areas and act as a barrier between outside germs and the clean inside.



