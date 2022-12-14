After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayou Bend Christmas Village is back this year

HOUSTON (KIAH) It was once the home of Ima Hogg, a Houston philanthropist and daughter of former Texas Governor Jim Hogg.

Now it’s owned by Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and it’s the home of the museum’s Early American Decorative Arts collection.

But during the holiday season, Bayou Bend becomes Christmas Village — a winter wonderland for people of all ages.

“There are lights basically covering the entire 14 acre property,” Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens Program Coordinator Katherine Welch said. “It’s very dazzling, and there are plenty of activities for both families, kids, and adults to do.”

Those activities include snowball fights and sledding with artificial snow, the Reindeer Games section with reindeer ring toss among other games, and visits with Santa Claus inside the tent where food and drinks are also available.

The main attraction is the house that Hogg and her two brothers built in 1928.

While touring several rooms, actors tell the story of Santa crash landing his sleigh outside on the front lawn, and it begins with a 3D video projected on the side of the house.

“It’s fascinating,” Welch said. “The first time I ever saw it, I was mind-blown, because it literally looks like the house is coming alive.”

Christmas Village at Bayou Bend runs every day through December 30 except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.