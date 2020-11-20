Northside HS hosts Thanksgiving drive-thru feast

HOUSTON (CW39) Several organizations are teaming up to host the “Gobble ’til you Wobble” event happening Friday, November 20th from 1-4 p.m.

Check out all the details of the event:

WHAT: Wraparound resource specialists in the Northside High School feeder pattern, with the support of staff, local business owners, and volunteers, plan to distribute 250 turkey dinners with all the trimmings to pre-selected families in need during a drive-thru distribution in the school parking lot on Friday.

The “Gobble `till You Wobble” event serves families in the feeder pattern community and includes frontline workers and those who have lost loved ones, jobs, or experienced other forms of adversity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each packaged meal will include turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, and cranberry sauce for six. Recipients have been identified in advance and are pre-registered.

Safe practices such as physical distancing and the wearing of masks will be observed.

WHO: Northside High School wraparound resource specialists, volunteers, families, students, community partners

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 > 1-4 p.m.

WHERE: Northside High School

1101 Quitman St., 77009